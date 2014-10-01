Oct. 1 Orava Asuinkiinteistorahasto Oy

* Orava Residential REIT said on Tuesday acquired 58 apartments from Skanska at a debt-free price of 13.5 million euros

* Orava Residential REIT acquired 54 apartments in Kotka at a total debt-free purchase price of 1.45 million euros from A. Ahlstrom Kiinteistot Oy

* In the directed issue subscribed on Tuesday, the company issued a total of about 115 thousands new shares

* The transaction concluded and the binding agreement were estimated to improve the company's result for the third quarter by over 2.0 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: