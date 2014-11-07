BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien Invest FY net profit up 51.1 pct at 124.1 mln euros
* FY net profit improves by 51.1 pct to 124.1 million euros ($133.41 million)
Nov 7 Orava Asuinkiinteistorahasto Oyj :
* Q3 operating income 2.5 million euros versus 2.3 million euros
* Q3 revenue 4.4 million euros versus 2.7 million euros
* Says result for Q4 is expected to remain lower than that for Q3
* Says value of apartments in investment portfolio is expected to fall slightly during remainder of year and start to rise moderately next year
* Estimates it has prerequisites for maintaining good profitability in 2014 and exceeding targeted total return of 10 percent on shareholders' equity
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.
MILAN, March 20 Intesa Sanpaolo has set an April 4 deadline to submit binding offers for a bad loan portfolio worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) it has put up for sale and for which it expects to receive three bids, two sources familiar with the matter said.