Feb 26 New York-based OrbiMed Advisors plans to
launch its second pan-Asia healthcare fund towards the end of
2013, setting aside $500 million to invest in the fast-growing
markets of India, China and other Asian countries.
The OrbiMed Asia Partners II fund could invest up to 65
percent of its funds in India, OrbiMed's founder and Managing
Partner Samuel Isaly said. The new fund would be more than
double the size of its $188 million Asia fund launched in 2008.
"We're looking to make approximately 10 to 12 transactions,"
Isaly told Reuters. "We are running out of money in the existing
fund."
Private equity funds quadrupled their investment in India's
primary healthcare in 2012, betting on the country's rising
consumer spending and massive requirement for quality primary
healthcare, a market which is estimated at about $30 billion.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Warburg Pincus LLC,
Sequoia Capital, the Government of Singapore Investment Corp
and others have already pumped $520 million into
India's basic healthcare industry, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
OrbiMed's first Asia-focused fund invested in mid-sized drug
maker Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd, tertiary care
hospital chain KIMS India, bio-pharmaceutical company Bharat
Serums and vaccines and clinical research organization Ecron
Acunova.
"I would say we have a couple more investments to go in the
old fund," said Sunny Sharma, a senior managing director with
OrbiMed, who will be managing the Indian portfolio.
By value, about 40 percent of the first fund's investments
are in India. It also has eight investments in China and one in
Korea.
An ageing population is leading China to encourage
investment in healthcare services. In January 2012, it
reclassified the sector as "permitted" rather than "restricted,"
meaning overseas companies can own 100 percent of an operation
in China.
"We expect some of these companies to go public in 2013,"
Isaly said, without disclosing further details.
Isaly, who manages about $6.5 billion in healthcare assets
worldwide, said he was confident of generating annual returns of
more than 20 percent on investments in the new fund.
The FTSE Asian Sector Health Care Index, which
tracks healthcare stocks in Asia, rose about 15 percent in the
last year. About 45 percent of the stocks in the index are
Indian.
"The portfolio is looking very good - with consistent
performance across many companies," Sharma said, but declined to
comment on returns from the current fund, OrbiMed Asia Partners.
Forty-eight transactions with a cumulative value of about
$1.23 billion last year made the healthcare industry India's
second-largest sector for investment after the information
technology industry, according to a report by
PricewaterhouseCoopers.
In 2011, the healthcare sector in India had attracted
investments worth $418 million spread across 38 deals, PwC said.
This growth comes despite global private equity's hesitance
to deploy their capital in India, across sectors, given the
prevailing political uncertainty and ongoing regulatory opacity
in the country. Overall, private equity investments in India
fell 15 percent to $8.85 billion.
Most of OrbiMed Asia Partners' investments were in a range
of about $5 million to $25 million and the new fund's
investments could be slightly larger going up to about $30-$35
million, said Sharma.
"India is one of the most attractive emerging markets
because of its size, its democratic institutions, and its rapid
growth prospects," Isaly said.