WARSAW, June 24 Polish hotel group Orbis , which is majority owned by France's Accor, will pay a dividend of 64.5 million zlotys ($19.5 million), or 1.4 zlotys per share, from its 2012 profits, the company said on Monday.

At an annual shareholder meeting, Accor, which owns almost 53 percent of Orbis, overruled pension fund Aviva, a minority stakeholder, which proposed the company should pay out a dividend of 2 zlotys per share.

In 2012, Orbis posted a net profit of 104 million zlotys.

($1 = 3.3163 Polish zlotys)