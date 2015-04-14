(Recasts headline)
By Andrea Shalal
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 14 The October 28
explosion of an Orbital ATK Inc Antares rocket bound for
the International Space Station was most likely caused by
excessive wear of the bearings inside one of the rocket's
GenCorp Inc engines, Orbital said on Tuesday, citing a
nearly finished report.
Ronald Grabe, Orbital's executive vice president and
president of its flight systems group, told the annual Space
Symposium conference the company would submit its final report
in coming days to the Federal Aviation Administration, which has
been overseeing the company-led accident investigation board.
"Their conclusion is that the most probable cause is that
there was excessive bearing wear in the turboprop of the main
engine number one," Grabe told Reuters after a panel.
He said the bearings in the engine had worn down to the
point where they no longer preserved the separation between the
rotating and stationary components in the engine.
No comment was immediately available from officials with
GenCorp's Aerojet Rocketdyne, which refurbishes Soviet-era NK-33
engines and resells them as AJ-26 motors for the Antares
rockets. Orbital had already announced plans to shift to a
different motor even before the accident.
The report's conclusion means that Aerojet Rocketdyne could
face financial consequences for the explosion, which destroyed
an unmanned capsule loaded with more than 5,000 pounds (2,300
kg) of cargo for the International Space Station.
Orbital's fifth Antares rocket launch ended 15 seconds after
liftoff from Wallops Island, Virginia, on Oct. 28.
Orbital in February had said there were more than half dozen
credible causes of the explosion, including the possibility that
debris from one of the fuel tank could have gotten into the
engine.
The accident investigation board included officials from the
company, NASA and the FAA.
