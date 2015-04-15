(Recasts with competing explanations, adds comments from
By Andrea Shalal
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 14 Orbital ATK
Inc and engine maker GenCorp Inc on Tuesday
offered competing explanations for what caused the Oct. 28
explosion of Orbital's Antares rocket, bound for the
International Space Station.
Ronald Grabe, Orbital's executive vice president and
president of its flight systems group, told the annual Space
Symposium conference that an investigation led by his company
had concluded the explosion was caused by excessive wear in the
bearings of the GenCorp engine.
GenCorp said its own probe showed that the wear in the
bearings was likely caused by debris in the engine.
GenCorp spokesman Glenn Mahone said the company's
independent investigation would be completed in about three
weeks, but the bulk of the work had been done. He said Orbital's
statement was "inaccurate and could be misleading."
He said GenCorp's investigation had also identified
excessive wear of the bearings as the direct cause of the
explosion that destroyed the rocket, but further research
revealed that the bearings likely wore out due to "foreign
object debris" in the engine.
Orbital said it expects to submit the final report of the
company-led accident investigation to the Federal Aviation
Administration in coming days.
Orbital's fifth Antares rocket launch ended 15 seconds after
liftoff from Wallops Island, Virginia, on Oct. 28, destroying an
unmanned capsule loaded with more than 5,000 pounds (2,300 kg)
of cargo for the International Space Station.
NASA is completing its own investigation of the incident,
but has no plans to make that assessment public. NASA is not
leading the investigation because Orbital was ferrying cargo
under a commercial service contract.
The final determination of the cause of the explosion could
have significant financial implications for the companies
involved.
Grabe told Reuters the accident investigation board had
concluded that the most probable cause of the blast was linked
to "excessive bearing wear in the turboprop of the main engine
number one."
He said the bearings in the engine had worn down to the
point where they no longer preserved the separation between the
rotating and stationary components in the engine.
GenCorp's Aerojet Rocketdyne refurbishes Soviet-era NK-33
engines and resells them as AJ-26 motors for the Antares
rockets.
Orbital had announced plans to shift to a different motor
before the accident.
Orbital in February had said there were more than half dozen
credible causes of the explosion, including the possibility that
debris from one of the fuel tanks could have gotten into the
engine.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Andrea Shalal and Emily
Stephenson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Leslie Adler)