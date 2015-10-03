By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 2 Orbital ATK Inc beat
out Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc to become the
future sole supplier of solid rocket boosters for United Launch
Alliance by offering better long-term pricing agreements,
substantial cost reductions and more investment, ULA said
Friday.
Tory Bruno, chief executive officer of the 50-50 venture
owned by Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co, said
the deal with Orbital, announced last week, was one of many
strategic agreements the company was forging with big suppliers
to drive down costs and prepare for more competition.
He told a teleconference that ULA would release more details
soon and observers would be "amazed" to see the savings it was
able to generate through agreements with "the most expensive
parts of our supply chain."
ULA announced on Sept. 22 that Orbital would provide all
solid rocket motors for its Atlas 5 and Vulcan launch vehicles
from 2019, dealing a serious blow to Aerojet, which currently
builds those motors for the Atlas rocket.
Bruno said ULA's decision to choose Orbital did not change
the fundamental nature of its relationship with Aerojet, which
still provides other components to ULA, including RL-10 motors
that power the upper stages of the Atlas 5 and Delta 4 rockets.
He said Orbital simply offered ULA a better deal in this
case, including its willingness to invest in non-recurring items
to help drive down its costs.
Bruno categorically declined to discuss Aerojet's $2 billion
cash offer for the company, which was rejected by ULA's owners
earlier this month, or reports that Aerojet and ULA remain in
discussions about a number of business arrangements.
He said ULA saw continued progress on the BE-4 engine being
developed by Blue Origin, owned by Amazon.com founder Jeff
Bezos, and the engine should enter full-scale testing next year.
He said Aerojet was also making "very good progress" on its
rival AR-1 engine, but it lagged the BE-4 program by 16 months.
"They're a great company. They have awesome people. We
continue to need them to build the rockets," Bruno said.
Bruno also rejected concerns raised by some analysts that
ULA was taking on too much risk by switching to Orbital as its
solid rocket booster supplier, noting that the company already
made large boosters for NASA, and accounted for 95 percent of
the overall U.S. production of solid rocket boosters.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)