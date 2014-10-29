NEW YORK Oct 29 Orbital Sciences Corp's options drew a rush of activity as traders placed bearish bets on Wednesday, a day after the rocket maker's unmanned 14-story Antares rocket exploded shortly after lift-off.

The disaster, the first since NASA turned to private operators to run cargo to the International Space Station, sent Orbital's shares down 18 percent to a low of $25.02 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Orbital's options volume usually doesn't exceed a handful of contracts traded, but 1,457 contracts had changed hands by 11:30 a.m. (1530 GMT), making it the busiest day for the options this year, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert data.

Puts, conveying the right to sell the stock at a set price at a future date, outnumbered calls, providing a similar right to buy shares in the future, by a ratio of 2.5:1.

Nearly a third of the options volume was in puts betting on Orbital's shares dipping below $25 by Nov. 22. These traded 432 times on Wednesday, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The 30-day implied volatility, a measure of the risk of large moves in a stock, jumped 70 percent to touch 51.05 percent on Wednesday, the highest it has been since December 2012, according to Livevol Inc data.

The sharp drop in Orbital's share price brought about some mild short covering in the stock.

"So far today about two percent of all borrowed shares have been returned," Karl Loomes, market analyst at SunGard Astec Analytics in London said.

While this level of returned shares would normally be seen as bullish, given the extent of share losses one would have expected to see far greater covering, he said. Unless more short covering materializes, it could "be seen as a more negative outlook: short sellers expecting further price declines," Loomes said.

Orbital's shares were last down 16.7 percent at $25.30 and were among the top five biggest losers on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by James Dalgleish)