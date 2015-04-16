COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 15 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration will carefully review an Orbital ATK-led investigation into an October rocket explosion to ensure that all possible causes were properly considered, a top FAA official said Wednesday.

"We eagerly look forward to seeing what they have to say and making sure we understand it and agree with it before allowing them to go ahead with future launches," George Nield, associate administrator for commercial space transportation, told Reuters after a speech at the annual Space Symposium conference.

Orbital and GenCorp Inc, which made the rocket's engine, offered competing explanations on Tuesday for what caused the Oct. 28 explosion that destroyed Orbital's Antares rocket and an unmanned spaceship carrying cargo to the International Space Station. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ken Wills)