COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 15 The U.S.
Federal Aviation Administration will carefully review an Orbital
ATK-led investigation into an October rocket explosion to
ensure that all possible causes were properly considered, a top
FAA official said Wednesday.
"We eagerly look forward to seeing what they have to say and
making sure we understand it and agree with it before allowing
them to go ahead with future launches," George Nield, associate
administrator for commercial space transportation, told Reuters
after a speech at the annual Space Symposium conference.
Orbital and GenCorp Inc, which made the rocket's
engine, offered competing explanations on Tuesday for what
caused the Oct. 28 explosion that destroyed Orbital's Antares
rocket and an unmanned spaceship carrying cargo to the
International Space Station.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ken Wills)