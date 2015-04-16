(Adds quotes from FAA official)
By Andrea Shalal
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 15 The U.S.
Federal Aviation Administration will carefully review an Orbital
ATK-led investigation into an October rocket explosion to
ensure that all possible causes were properly considered, a top
FAA official said Wednesday.
"We eagerly look forward to seeing what they have to say and
making sure we understand it and agree with it before allowing
them to go ahead with future launches," George Nield, associate
administrator for commercial space transportation, told Reuters
after a speech at the annual Space Symposium conference.
Orbital and enginemaker GenCorp Inc offered competing
explanations on Tuesday for what caused the Oct. 28 explosion
that destroyed Orbital's Antares rocket and an unmanned
spaceship carrying cargo to the International Space Station.
Orbital is leading the investigation into the explosion
under the oversight of the FAA, rather than a government agency
since there were no fatalities, injuries or significant damage
to the property of third parties, Nield said.
Asked if the dispute over the cause of the accident pointed
to the need for a government-led investigation, Nield said the
FAA would look at that issue when it considered the report.
He said Orbital was well-placed to lead the investigation
since it designed, built and operated the rocket, and GenCorp
had also provided input into the investigation.
The Orbital-led accident investigation board included
officials from NASA and the FAA, as well as a non-voting
representative from GenCorp.
"However this turns out, it is going to be very important to
both companies and there may be some disagreement," Nield said.
"We'll certainly look at this carefully to make sure that all
the potential causes have been properly examined and we don't
endanger the public in the future as we go forward."
A senior Orbital executive on Tuesday said the blast was
likely caused by excessive wear in the bearings of the
Soviet-era NK-33 engine that was refurbished by GenCorp's
Aerojet Rocketdyne unit.
GenCorp said its own independent investigation showed that
the excessive wear in the bearings was likely caused by
so-called "foreign object debris" that got into the engine.
The final determination of the cause could have significant
financial implications for the companies involved.
The Orbital said it expects to submit the final report of the
company-led accident investigation to the FAA this week or next.
NASA is completing its own investigation of the incident,
but has no plans to make that assessment public.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ken Wills)