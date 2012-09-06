Sept 6 Orbite Aluminae Inc said it
received a 20-year mining lease for its Grande-Vallee aluminous
clay deposit in Quebec.
The clean technology company said the lease, granted by the
Quebec government, is a significant step in the feasibility
study for its smelter-grade alumina production plant and its
high-purity alumina operations.
Orbite offers technologies that help extract alumina and
rare earth metals in an environment-friendly manner.
The first 90-acre lease permits a renewable 20-year period
of mining on about 70 million tonnes of aluminous clay, Orbite
said in a statement.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of C$376
million, rose more than 5 percent to C$2.21 on Thursday morning
on the Toronto Stock Exchange.