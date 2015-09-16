BRIEF-Stage Stores to acquire selected assets of Gordmans
* intends to fund transaction and related investments from existing cash and availability under its credit facility
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 Online travel company Expedia Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy rival Orbitz Worldwide Inc, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.
The department said it did not require any asset sales in exchange for antitrust approval.
* Consideration for GCP share acquisition was $20 million in cash and 800,000 shares of common stock of company - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nk812B) Further company coverage: