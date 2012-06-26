June 26 Orbitz Worldwide Inc has found
that people who use Apple Inc's Mac computers spend as
much as 30 percent more per night on hotels, so the online
travel agency is starting to show them different, and sometimes
costlier, travel options than Windows visitors see, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Monday.
Orbitz executives said the online travel agency is
experimenting with showing different hotel offers to Mac and PC
visitors, but said the company isn't showing the same room to
different users at different prices, the Journal reported. They
also pointed out that users can opt to rank results by price.
Mac users are 40 percent more likely to book a four or
five-star hotel than PC users and when Mac and PC users book the
same hotel, Mac users tend to stay in more expensive rooms, the
Journal reported.
In addition to the Orbitz website, the company owns other
travel sites, including CheapTickets, ebookers, HotelClub and
RatesToGo.
Apple and Orbitz officials could not be reached for comment
outside of regular business hours.
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by
Matt Driskill)