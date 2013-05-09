BRIEF-Entrec qtrly net loss per share $0.10
* Entrec announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
May 9 Orbitz Worldwide Inc, an online travel agency, reported a quarterly profit on Thursday, aided by a tax benefit.
Net income came to $146.2 million, or $1.34 a share, in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $6.5 million, or 6 cents a share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $202.9 million.
* Entrec announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
* Alamo Group announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
* Advanced drainage systems - Joseph Chlapaty has communicated intention to retire as President, CEO, Chairman of board by end of 2017