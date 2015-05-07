(Adds details, byline)

By Jeffrey Dastin

May 7 Orbitz Worldwide Inc on Thursday reported a quarterly loss, missing analysts' expectations of a profit as a rise in fraudulent transactions added to costs.

The online travel services company, which larger rival Expedia Inc plans to acquire pending regulatory approval, lost $20.9 million in the first quarter, or 19 cents per diluted share, versus a year-earlier loss of $5.9 million, or 5 cents per diluted share.

Analysts estimated, on average, the company would post a profit of 3 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net revenue totaled about $220 million, up 5 percent from a year ago. Analysts, on average, looked for $224 million.

Orbitz said the total cost of revenue surged 70 percent from a year ago to $72.5 million due to a rise in customer service costs and fraudulent transactions.

The company said the fraudulent transactions did not come from a data breach but from the illegal use of credit card information obtained elsewhere.

Gross travel sales, or bookings, rose 1 percent to $3.2 billion. The sales were up 4 percent when accounting for the fall of foreign currencies against the dollar.

Bookings increased on greater hotel and car rental sales, although a drop in vacation package sales and average air fares partially offset the rise, Orbitz said. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)