By Jeffrey Dastin
May 7 Orbitz Worldwide Inc on Thursday
reported a quarterly loss, missing analysts' expectations of a
profit as a rise in fraudulent transactions added to costs.
The online travel services company, which larger rival
Expedia Inc plans to acquire pending regulatory
approval, lost $20.9 million in the first quarter, or 19 cents
per diluted share, versus a year-earlier loss of $5.9 million,
or 5 cents per diluted share.
Analysts estimated, on average, the company would post a
profit of 3 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Net revenue totaled about $220 million, up 5 percent from a
year ago. Analysts, on average, looked for $224 million.
Orbitz said the total cost of revenue surged 70 percent from
a year ago to $72.5 million due to a rise in customer service
costs and fraudulent transactions.
The company said the fraudulent transactions did not come
from a data breach but from the illegal use of credit card
information obtained elsewhere.
Gross travel sales, or bookings, rose 1 percent to $3.2
billion. The sales were up 4 percent when accounting for the
fall of foreign currencies against the dollar.
Bookings increased on greater hotel and car rental sales,
although a drop in vacation package sales and average air fares
partially offset the rise, Orbitz said.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)