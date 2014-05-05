BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics trial results continue to indicate positive safety profile for AST-OPC1
* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc - trial results to date continue to indicate a positive safety profile for AST-OPC1
May 5 Orbitz Worldwide, the online travel agency, on Monday posted a quarterly loss, citing the release of an allowance tied to deferred tax assets in 2013.
The net loss in the first quarter came to $5.9 million, or five cents a diluted share, compared with profit of $146.2 million, or $1.34 a share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta)
* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc - trial results to date continue to indicate a positive safety profile for AST-OPC1
* US Dedicated has expanded its presence in U.S. with a deployment in CoreSite's New York data center campus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 21 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by strong revenue from its equities and fixed-income securities trading business.