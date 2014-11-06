BRIEF-Unisys says CEO 2016 total compensation was $5.9 mln
* Unisys Corp says CEO Peter A. Altabef's 2016 total compensation was $5.9 million versus $6.2 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 6 Online travel operator Orbitz Worldwide Inc reported a 14.6 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by rising leisure and business travel in North America.
The company, which operates travel booking websites under Orbitz and CheapTickets brands, said revenue increased to $253.1 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $220.9 million a year earlier. (bit.ly/1onKYU7)
Gross bookings increased 14 percent to $3.1 billion.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* PNM Resources inc says settlement discussions with parties to rate case are ongoing.
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.