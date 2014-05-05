BRIEF-Marriott sees diluted earnings per share of $5.25 to $5.80 by 2019
* Marriott - will outline plans to accelerate its growth, adding 285,000 to 300,000 rooms worldwide by 2019
May 5 Orbitz Worldwide Inc : * During earnings conference call, online travel agency says it expects stayed hotel room nights to pick up in second quarter with Travelocity
Partner Network contributing one-third of the growth * Company expects air revenue per transaction to fall in Q2
* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust - on March 15, co through units entered into an amended and restated master repurchase agreement - SEC filing
* Atossa Genetics Inc - amendment no. 1 to quarterly report on Form 10-Q amends company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for quarter ended June 30, 2016