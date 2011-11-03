* Q3 EPS $0.11 vs est $0.06
Nov 3 Online travel agency Orbitz Worldwide Inc
reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped
by growth in its non-air travel revenue, and raised its
full-year revenue outlook.
Total value of its bookings rose 1 percent to $2.85 billion,
driven by a 31 percent rise in international bookings.
However, bookings at the company's domestic business, which
contributes about 70 percent of total revenue, fell 4 percent.
Orbitz, which competes with Priceline and Expedia
Inc , raised its 2011 revenue forecast to $760-$764
million from its prior view of $752-$762 million.
Third-quarter earnings fell to $11.2 million, or 11 cents
per share, from $15.3 million, or 15 cents per share, a year
ago.
Analysts on average had expected to company to earn 6 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total net revenue rose 4 percent to $202.9 million, beating
forecasts of $198.4 million.
Shares of the company rose 2 percent to $1.94 in trading
before the bell. They closed at $1.90 Wednesday on Nasdaq.
