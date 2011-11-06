* Plans to invest $130 mln
* To double gas production to 250 MMcfd
* Drilling of new wells to start by early Dec
* Sees growing demand for natural gas
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM, Nov 6 Toronto-listed Orca
Exploration's (ORCb.V) Tanzanian unit, PanAfrican Energy, plans
to invest $130 million to double natural gas output following a
surge in demand in east Africa's second-largest economy.
The company said it aims to drill two new wells and expand
production at a third existing well to tap demand for gas for
power generation and industrial use.
"PanAfrican Energy ... expects to increase its gas
production capacity from 113 million standard cubic feet per day
(MMcfd) to over 250 million standard cubic feet per day in the
coming months," the company said in a statement emailed to
Reuters on Sunday.
The company's general manager, Andrew Brown, said the energy
firm would spend $130 million to boost output at its main Songo
Songo gas field in southern Tanzania, with the drilling of two
new wells and the expansion of an existing third well.
"With demand for gas having increased since production began
in 2004, PanAfrican Energy will be raising production capacity
of gas in line with Tanzania's energy infrastructure drive, and
is helping plan for all areas of potential expansion with the
industry and the economy as a whole," said Brown.
Drilling of the first of the new wells is expected to begin
in late November or early December, said the company.
Orca operates the Tanzanian project via its wholly owned
subsidiary PanAfrican Energy and in cooperation with power
company Songas, a consortium including state-run Tanzania
Petroleum Development Corporation and Bermuda-based Globeleq.
It supplies gas to 35 industrial customers and for power
generation for the national grid by Songas and state-run
Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO).
Tanzania's natural gas reserves are seen at more than 10
trillion cubic feet (tcf) from a previous estimate of 7.5 tcf
following major gas discoveries offshore.
The Tanzanian government has shifted its focus to
thermal-powered power projects to wean itself off rain-dependent
hydropower stations.
Hydro power accounts for 55 percent of the energy sources in
Tanzania, with prolonged drought resulting in chronic energy
shortages in the country.
Tanzania signed a $1 billion loan agreement in September
with China to build a 532-kilometre natural gas pipeline from
Mnazi Bay and Songo Songo island in the south of Tanzania to the
country's commercial capital, Dar es Salaam.
Energy demand is expected to grow to 1,583MW by 2015 from
the current demand of around 1,000MW, according to estimates by
the country's energy ministry.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its 2011 growth
forecast for Tanzania to 6 percent from 7.2 percent in March,
saying frequent power outages would hurt output while food and
fuel prices could push inflation higher.
