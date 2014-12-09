Dec 9 Baby boomer-focused catalog retailer
Orchard Brands Sales Agency LLC is putting itself up for sale in
a process that could fetch more than $500 million, people
familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
The company has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to
assist with the sale, the people said.
Orchard Brands' catalogs and websites target customers 50
years of age and older, with apparel and household goods
organized under 15 brands including Appleseeds, Winter Silks and
LinenSource.
The company, which was formerly owned by San Francisco-based
private equity firm Golden Gate, filed for bankruptcy in early
2011 and then reorganized several months later.
It is now controlled by its debtholders, including American
Capital Ltd.
Representatives for Orchard Brands and Goldman Sachs
declined to comment. The people requested anonymity because the
deliberations were private.
According to its website, Orchard had net sales of $1
billion and earnings of $59 million before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization in 2013.
Following Orchard's bankruptcy, former Charming Shoppes
Chief Executive Officer Jim Fogarty was brought in as CEO.
According to Thomson Reuters data, Orchard Brands has $230
million in first- and second-lien loans due in 2019. It also has
a $90 million revolving debt facility.
Besides its catalog and online businesses, Orchard Brands
also sells its apparel and home goods through 35
brick-and-mortar outlets, according to its website.
(Reporting by Mike Stone, Olivia Oran and Greg Roumeliotis in
New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)