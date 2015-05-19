May 19 Orchid Underwriters Insurance Agency LLC,
a specialty underwriter of property insurance focusing on
coastal properties, said it appointed Lynda Butler as chief
financial officer.
Butler will be responsible for overseeing accounting and
financial functions at Orchid, and will serve as a key interface
with the company's majority owner, Gryphon Investors, a private
equity firm, Orchid said.
Butler will also serve as a member of the firm's executive
management committee and help lead the company's organic and
acquisition growth strategy, Orchid said.
Prior to this, Butler was chief financial officer,
Nationwide Insurance, brand property and casualty division.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)