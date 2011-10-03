PRAGUE Oct 3 Developer Orco Property Group said on Monday AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) had cut its stake in the real-estate company below the 5 percent threshold.

AXA IM, a unit of insurer AXA , had reduced its share in Orco to 4.39 percent or 748,303 shares from 6.09 percent, an equivalent of 856,751 shares, that AXA held in January.

The drop in AXA's stake is partly due to Orco issuing 3 million new shares in September, as well as AXA having sold some of its Orco shares. (Reporting by Roman Gazdik; Writing by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by David Holmes)