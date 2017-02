PRAGUE Oct 7 Real estate developer Orco Property Group ORCOsp.PR said on Friday it was discussions with some bondholders on a possible bond conversion.

"Orco Property Group indicates that discussions are underway with some Orco Property Group and Orco Germany bondholders regarding the debt restructuring of the group that may take the form of a bond conversion," it said, without giving further details.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)