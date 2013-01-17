BRIEF-United Pacific Industries expects to record a profit for FY 2016
* Group is expected to record a profit for year ended 31 december 2016
PRAGUE Jan 17 Orco Property Group Chief Executive Jean-Francois Ott raised his stake in the central European property developer to 8.9 percent, the company said in a filing.
Ott purchased 9.1 million shares, or 8.4 percent of Orco shares, on Jan. 10-11, the filing said.
Czech property investor Radovan Vitek has accumulated a 30 percent stake in Orco in the past months. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)
* FTSE Russell announces that there will be no changes to constituents of straits times index, following march quarterly review
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, March 2 The man who last year made global headlines by claiming to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of bitcoin, is working with a fugitive online gambling entrepreneur to file scores of patents relating to the digital currency and its underlying technology, blockchain.