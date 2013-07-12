BRIEF-Kuwait's Amar Finance and Leasing FY loss widens
* FY net loss 1.8 million dinars versus loss of 181,365 dinars year ago
PRAGUE, July 12 Central European developer Orco Property Group said on Friday that it and the state of Croatia had suspended arbitration proceedings after reaching a "roadmap" on stabilising their joint investment into Suncani Hvar hotels.
"This is a significant step towards the ongoing financial and operational recovery of Suncani Hvar," Orco's Chief Executive Jean-Francois Ott said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet)
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.