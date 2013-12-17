PRAGUE Dec 17 Developer Orco Property Group
has resumed international arbitration
proceedings with Croatia after not reaching a settlement over
its Suncani Hvar hotels group in the west Balkans country.
The central European real estate group had said in July that
it and the state of Croatia had suspended arbitration
proceedings after reaching a "roadmap" on stabilising their
joint investment into the hotels.
"The MOU (memorandum of understanding) has expired without a
settlement and as such Orco has resumed the arbitration
proceedings," Orco said in a release after market hours on
Monday.
