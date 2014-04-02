BRIEF-Fong Chien Construction says no dividend for 2016
March 20 Fong Chien Construction Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/8hnX6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
PRAGUE, April 2 Orco Germany is to acquire some debts of Croatian hotels group Suncani Hvar for 24 million euros, it said on Wednesday, making it a major partner in restructuring the Croatian company, which is owned by Orco Germany's former majority shareholder Orco Property Group .
Orco Germany (OG) said it would participate in the financial restructuring of Suncani Hvar (SHH). "With pledges on some of the best performing assets of SHH, OG will be a major partner to restructure the hotel activities would the intended financing restructuring not be successful," the company said in a statement given in English.
Orco Property Group said last week new share issues at Orco Germany had cut its stake below 50 percent, cutting off an important cash flow line from the profitable subsidiary.
Orco Property, which posted a deep loss in 2013, holds a 55.55 percent stake in Suncani Hvar, according to the hotel group's website, and the Croatian state owns 31.79 percent. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
March 20 Fong Chien Construction Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/8hnX6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
By Sandhya Sampath March 20 Indonesian and Philippine shares fell on Monday as investors chose to book profit after recent gains, while Malaysia hit its highest in nearly 22 months on the back of gains in telecom stocks. The Jakarta Composite Index closed 0.1 percent lower following last week's record-setting spree with consumer and energy stocks leading the decline. "I think it's just a bit of profit-taking," said Harry Su, an analyst with Bahana Securities in Indone
March 20 Huaan Securities Co Ltd : * Says it will scrap plan to sell Anhui brokerage unit Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/YFwYDr Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)