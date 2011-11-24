PRAGUE Nov 24 Revenue at developer Orco
Property Group ORCO.PA ORCOsp.PR fell to 117.4 million
euros for the first nine months of the year from 213.7 million
euros a year ago, the company said on Thursday.
The drop in sales was a result of the absence of major
commercial development sales and Orco's repositioning from mass
residential development to specific locations developments, it
said.
Net loss attributable to owners of the company was 39.6
million euros, after a profit of 241.9 million euros a year
ago. The sharp drop was partly due to a one-off gain from debt
revaluation that Orco booked last year.
Another reason was a net loss in the third quarter from
foreign exchange differences mainly on the Hungarian forint and
the Polish zloty and from other net financial results mainly on
interest rate derivative instruments.
The Luxembourg-based company also said it aimed to achieve
revenues between 150-160 million euros for the whole of 2011,
excluding a potential sale of an office building in Germany's
Dusseldorf which it plans to complete in the coming months.
(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova, editing by Bernard Orr)