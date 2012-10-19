PRAGUE Oct 19 Two private companies have together bought up a 20.7 percent stake in central European real estate developer Orco Property Group , Orco said, sending its shares up 8 percent on Friday.

It said in a statement issued late on Thursday that the two companies, Crestline Ventures Corp and Gamala Ltd, were acting in concert in buying the shares in the market and would now be the largest shareholder in the group.

But a company spokeswoman said she could not confirm a local media report on Friday that the buyer companies belong to Czech property mogul Radovan Vitek.

The British Virgin Islands-registered Crestline Ventures and Cyprus-based Gamala may consider acquiring additional shares on the market, depending on the stock price, the statement added.

"This investment, made in a friendly and long-term perspective, reflects Crestline Ventures Corp. and Gamala Ltd.'s confidence in the current growth strategy of Orco Property Group," the statement said.

Vitek's spokeswoman said she could not comment.

Orco's shares were up 8 percent at 78.99 crowns in Prague by 0744 GMT. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova and Jan Korselt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)