PRAGUE, July 30 Czech billionaire Radovan Vitek
has taken control of Orco Property Group's
two commercial real-estate funds, internet daily Insider
reported, citing an unnamed source.
The Endurance Office Fund I and Endurance Office Fund II
have a total value of 330 million euros, the web site said, and
include lucrative properties in Warsaw, Budapest, and Prague,
including the headquarters of Czech power group CEZ.
Insider said Vitek had taken 100 percent control of both
funds, which are run as separate entities.
Vitek declined to comment on the report when contacted by
Reuters. Orco spokeswoman Petra Zdenkova was not immediately
available.
Vitek's Gamala Limited participated in the subscription of
new Orco shares announced on Monday, which helped the developer,
hit by the global financial crisis in past years, raise a total
of 15 million euros.
Vitek previously controlled around 30 percent in the
developer through companies Gamala and Crestline and is its
largest shareholder, according to a presentation from Orco's
June shareholders meeting.
