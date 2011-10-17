BRIEF-MONETA Money Bank says to propose CZK 9.8 dividend, above forecasts
* MONETA Money Bank says to propose CZK 9.8 dividend per share, above indications and market forecast of CZK 8.3
PRAGUE Oct 17 Developer Orco Property Group ORCOsp.PR said it completed an agreement to sell its Russian assets for 53 million euros ($73.5 million), as part of the company's restructuring strategy.
Orco said it agreed to sell the assets to a local investor.
The sale includes the logistics business, residential projects, offices and land plots collectively valued at 57 million euros.
The agreement contains a further provision entitling Orco to 20 percent of future sales proceeds in the event they exceed the 53 million euros, Orco said. ($1 = 0.721 Euros) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochov; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
PARIS, Feb 10 Seven out of 10 French voters want conservative presidential candidate Francoi Fillon to step down, an opinion poll by Odoxa for France Info radio said on Friday, as a scandal over alleged "fake work" for his wife continued to weigh on his campaign.
LONDON, Feb 9 Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.