PRAGUE Oct 17 Developer Orco Property Group ORCOsp.PR said it completed an agreement to sell its Russian assets for 53 million euros ($73.5 million), as part of the company's restructuring strategy.

Orco said it agreed to sell the assets to a local investor.

The sale includes the logistics business, residential projects, offices and land plots collectively valued at 57 million euros.

The agreement contains a further provision entitling Orco to 20 percent of future sales proceeds in the event they exceed the 53 million euros, Orco said. ($1 = 0.721 Euros) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochov; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)