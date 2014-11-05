Nov 5 Orco Property Group SA :

* To terminate collaboration with group CFO Yves Desiront with immediate effect

* Yves Desiront to continue supporting company in several specific matters until end of February 2015

* Post of interim group CFO to be taken over by Jiri Dedera, currently deputy CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)