BRIEF-IQE full-year adjusted pretax profit rises
* FY revenue 132.7 million stg versus 114 million stg year ago
Nov 13 Orco Property Group SA :
* Announces completion of acquisition of four development projects located in Prague and Central Bohemia, Czech Republic
* The transaction value is 44 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1xSh0HP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* FY revenue 132.7 million stg versus 114 million stg year ago
* Reported on Monday FY revenue of 1.5 million zlotys ($378,941) versus 804,000 zlotys a year ago
* Says it plans to buy four properties on March 31 for totaling 16.90 billion yen