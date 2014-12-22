Dec 22 Orco Property Group SA :

* Orco Property Group creditors meeting approved a new plan of financial restructuring of Suncani Hvar

* Plan provides route for approval of a new plan by Suncani Hvar's shareholders general meeting scheduled for Jan. 14, 2015

* Plan provides route for confirmation of pre-bankruptcy settlement by Split commercial court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)