BRIEF-Ultra petroleum board approves 2017 drilling, completion capital budget of $500 mln
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - board of directors approved planned 2017 drilling and completion capital budget of $500.0 million
Dec 22 Orco Property Group SA :
* Orco Property Group creditors meeting approved a new plan of financial restructuring of Suncani Hvar
* Plan provides route for approval of a new plan by Suncani Hvar's shareholders general meeting scheduled for Jan. 14, 2015
* Plan provides route for confirmation of pre-bankruptcy settlement by Split commercial court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - board of directors approved planned 2017 drilling and completion capital budget of $500.0 million
* Agreement was result of Azure's bankruptcy auction proceedings, which enterprise won with a bid price of $189 million
NEW YORK, March 15 A federal judge has rejected PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP's bid to sharply restrict how the bankruptcy plan administrator for Jon Corzine's defunct brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd pursues its $3 billion malpractice case against the auditor.