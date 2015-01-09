Jan 9 Orco Property Group SA :

* Finalization of purchase price of disposal of its stakes in Zlota 44 project in Warsaw agreed on Jan. 7

* 63 million euros ($74.30 million) of initial price decreased by 13 million euros used for settlement of disputes with general contractor INSO

* Final purchase price amounts to 50,040,501 euros