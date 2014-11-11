BRIEF-Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance OGM approves FY dividend of EGP 2/share
March 12 Saudi Egyptian Investment And Finance Co
Nov 11 Orco Property Group :
* Raised on Monday 59.2 million euros and issued 200 million new shares in reserved capital increase
* Says 100,000,000 new shares were subscribed for total subscription price of 29,600,000 euros by Aspley Ventures Limited, entity closely associated with Pavel Spanko
* Says 100,000,000 new shares were subscribed for total subscription price of 29,600,000 euros by Fetumar Development Limited, entity closely associated with Jan Gerner
* Says Orco Property Group will seek to list them on Euronext Paris and Warsaw Stock Exchange as soon as reasonably practicable, subject to legal and regulatory requirements
* Says corporate share capital has been increased from 11,450,762.90 euros represented by 114,507,629 shares to 31,450,762.90 euros represented by 314,507,629 shares
* Says Tomas Salajka resigns as CEO but will continue to support company until end of the year
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.
March 12 Mena for Touristic and Real Estate Investment Co: