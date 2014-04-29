PRAGUE, April 29 Real estate developer Orco
Property Group said on Tuesday it had agreed to 108
million shares it holds in its subsidiary Orco Germany
for 55 million euros it will use to fund an acquisition of
receivables on its Zlota project in Warsaw.
Orco said the sale of the Orco Germany shares will take
place in the future but Orco will receive the payment in
advance, subject to certain conditions.
"As opposed to the initial intent to obtain a bridge loan to
finance the acquisition, (Orco) will secure financing via the
disposal of some of its most liquid assets," it said.
Orco has agreed to acquire the receivables from bank Pekao,
the Polish unit of UnCredit, to avoid the bankruptcy
of the Zlota project. It plans divest the project.
Orco did not say who the buyer of the Orco Germany shares
was.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)