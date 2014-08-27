PRAGUE Aug 27 Central European real estate
developer Orco Property Group has agreed to
sell its delayed Zlota 44 project in Warsaw to a subsidiary of
international consortium of AMSTAR and BBI Development for 63
million euros in cash, the company said on Wednesday.
Orco said the transaction included loan receivables acquired
from Poland's bank Pekao.
The Zlota 44 building, designed by modernist architect
Daniel Libeskind, is one of the most prominent constructions in
the Polish capital and stands near the Palace of Culture and
Science, Warsaw's tallest building.
Orco, whose largest shareholder is Czech investor Radovan
Vitek, had suffered deep losses through the global financial
crisis.
The stock has dropped to less than 1 percent from its 2007
highs and the company will delist form the Prague Stock Exchange
on Sept 22, while remaining listed in Paris and Warsaw.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)