PRAGUE, Sept 1 Net asset value (NAV) at developer Orco Property Group fell to 27.4 euros per share from 28.6 euros at the end of 2010, the company said late on Wednesday.

The developer of real estate properties in central Europe reported a net loss of 7.5 million euros ($10.8 million)for the first six months of the year versus a 237.7 million euro profit in the same period last year.

The result was affected by high costs including interest payment on the developer's high debt.

The Luxembourg-based company said on Wednesday it had sold most of its Russian assets as part of restructuring. ($1 = 0.695 Euros) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Will Waterman)