PRAGUE Aug 31 Real-estate group Orco Property ORCOsp.PR is to sell most of its assets in Russia for 53 million euros ($76 million) as part of a restructuring strategy.

Orco said on Wednesday it would get a percentage of any future sales which should result in it reaching or exceeding the assets' 57 million euro valuation.

The developer, listed in Paris, Prague, and Warsaw, will maintain the Pokrovka hotel and a 10 percent stake in the Filion shopping centre, both in Moscow.

Chief executive Jean-Francois Ott said the sale was part of a strategy to focus on four core cities in central Europe -- Berlin, Budapest, Prague and Warsaw.

The company has restructured its debt after the financial crisis badly hit the real estate sector in the region. ($1 = 0.693 euro) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Dan Lalor)