BRIEF-Steel Partners proposes to buy remaining shares of Handy & Harman
* Makes proposal to acquire remaining shares it does not own of handy & harman ltd.
PRAGUE, June 20 Orco Property Group said on Thursday shareholder Gamala, which is controlled by Czech real estate investor Radovan Vitek, had withdrawn four candidates for Orco's board ahead of a general shareholder meeting on June 27.
Other investors had forced the delay of the annual shareholder meeting in May to buy time to build opposition against what they said was Vitek's attempt to take control of the board.
Vitek, who runs real estate group Czech Property Investments, raised his stake in Orco last year, prompting speculation that he could try to take control of the firm.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jane Baird)
* Makes proposal to acquire remaining shares it does not own of handy & harman ltd.
* Launches talks with Locum SA to sell 99.81 percent of its unit, Gold Investments Sp z o.o. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On March 3, 2017, entered into waiver and amendment no. 11 with Wells Fargo Bank NA - SEC filing