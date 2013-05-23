PRAGUE May 23 The Luxembourg-based Orco
Property Group has been forced to delay its
annual general meeting by two shareholders trying to block board
nominations by the real estate developer's biggest stakeholder.
Alchemy Special Opportunities and Kingstown Capital
Management said they opposed the last-minute nomination of five
new Orco directors by Gamala, a company controlled by Radovan
Vitek, who also controls the major real estate group Czech
Property Investments (CPI).
Vitek-controlled companies own nearly 30 percent of Orco,
which operates across central Europe but primarily in the Czech
Republic. Alchemy and Kingstown, both represented on Orco's
board, own 10.6 and 12.5 percent respectively - more than the 20
percent required to force a postponement.
"We ... believe Radovan Vitek will attempt to take control
of the board of Orco Property Group at the upcoming AGM on May
30," Alchemy and Kingstown said in an open letter to
shareholders, asking them to reject the nominations.
The letter said the board makes "certain specific decisions
such as approving any related party transactions, including any
transactions between Orco and any company affiliated with any
Board Director - such as CPI or its affiliates".
Alchemy and Kingstown said they had asked for the AGM to be
put back to June 27 to give shareholders more time to register
to vote.
Neither Orco nor Vitek's CPI had any immediate comment.
Vitek raised his stake in Orco last year, prompting
speculation that he could try to take control of the firm.
Orco had to restructure and sell off properties to reduce
its debts in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis.
Orco shares traded at 57.65 crowns in Prague on Thursday
afternoon, down 0.6 percent on the day and 5.5 percent over the
past 12 months. They peaked in 2007 at 3,802 crowns.
