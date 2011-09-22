(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)

PRAGUE, Sept 22 Orco Property Group SA completed a private placement under which funds advised by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing become the central European developer's largest shareholders, Orco said on Thursday.

Orco issued 3 million new shares in exchange for the funds' shares in Orco subsidiaries. The move is part of Orco's efforts to cut debt after it restructured its bonds last year.

"(The funds') commitment to Orco greatly stabilises the shareholding of the group," Orco Chief Executive Jean-Francois Ott said.

"Orco can now accelerate deleveraging, while focusing on higher value-added assets in our core strategic cities of Prague, Berlin, Budapest and Warsaw."

The new Orco shares were admitted for trading on the NYSE Euronext bourse in Paris, and admission to the Prague, Warsaw and Budapest exchanges is pending, Orco said.

Orco's share capital rises to 69.9 million euros, represented by 17.05 million shares, after the transaction. The Morgan Stanley funds hold 19.2 percent. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Holmes)