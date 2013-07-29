PRAGUE, July 29 The largest shareholders of Orco
Property Group have executed agreements to
subscribe for 6,666,667 new Orco shares, raising a total of 15
million euros ($20 million), Orco said on Monday.
The subscription price was 2.25 euros per share, and the
shares are expected to be issued and listed on the regulated
market of NYSE Euronext Paris in the coming days.
The shareholders taking part were Gamala Limited, Kingstown
Capital Management, LP, Alchemy Special Opportunities Fund II
L.P. and Stationway Properties Limited, Orco said.
($1 = 0.7539 euros)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Keiron Henderson)