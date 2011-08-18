PRAGUE Aug 18 Orco Property Group ORCOsp.PR will issue 3 million shares in a private placement in a deal that will make funds advised by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing its largest shareholder, Orco said on Thursday.

The Morgan Stanley funds will hold 18.7 percent in Orco after the deal, which also sees them swapping their shares in Orco's German unit and Endurance Real Estate Fund for the new Orco shares.

No financial details were given.

Orco said its stake in Orco Germany will rise to 87.3 percent after the deal goes through. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Erica Billingham)