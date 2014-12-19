BRIEF-BOS Solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
* Bos solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
Dec 19 Orco Property Group SA :
* Announces signing of memorandum of understanding (MOU) among company, prime tourist resorts and Republic of Croatia
* MOU contains an agreement aimed at reorganization and safeguarding of Suncani Hvar
* Company and Croatia mutually agreed to terminate international chamber of commerce arbitration procedure with respect to Suncani Hvar
* Parties shall vote for approval of plan of financial restructuring of Suncani Hvar at creditors hearing on Dec. 22 and at AGM of Suncani Hvar shareholders on Jan. 14
* MOU covers additional matters, such as termination of management agreements between company and suncani hvar
* MOU covers intent to discuss potential acquisition of Suncani Hvar shares currently held by Republic of Croatia
* Co and YXII entered into placement agreement with Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation and Morgan Stanley & Co. International
* Seeks a trading halt to enable it to complete a placement of ordinary shares