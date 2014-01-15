AMSTERDAM Jan 15 Ordina NV : * Says project Holland Fonds reduces stake in Ordina * Says project Holland Fonds will offer ca. 10 pct to 15 pct of the outstanding

shares of Ordina * Says shares will be offered through an accelerated bookbuild offering * Says 180-day lock up applies to project Holland Fonds' remaining stake

project Holland * Says a maximum of 13.846.626 shares in Ordina will be offered today to

institutional investors