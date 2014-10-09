Oct 9 Ordina Nv

* Provides update on results of investigation

* For time being completed its investigation into possible irregularities in public sector tenders and contracts in period 2005-2010 as alleged recently in zembla television programme

* Cannot yet give any definitive results, since investigations, also by third parties, are still ongoing and yet to by instigated

* Board of management finds, based on initial findings of follow-up research, that there has been inappropriate behavior of a limited number of people in some cases

* There was also, in some cases, informal contact between an ordina employee, client and/or their advisor relating to tenders

* Still investigating actions of three people who are still employed at Ordina