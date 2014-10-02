Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 2 Ordina NV
* Investigates Zembla Claims: Initial Findings Reveals No Irregularities
* In course of its investigation, De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek studied more than 500,000 of Ordina's (digital) documents and files
* Based on outcome of investigation by De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek, board has concluded that it has not been established that there were any irregularities in these two tenders
* Internal investigation has shown relevant communication was approved by representatives of ministry of defence; there was no commercial benefit for Ordina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)