Oct 2 Ordina NV

* Investigates Zembla Claims: Initial Findings Reveals No Irregularities

* In course of its investigation, De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek studied more than 500,000 of Ordina's (digital) documents and files

* Based on outcome of investigation by De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek, board has concluded that it has not been established that there were any irregularities in these two tenders

* Internal investigation has shown relevant communication was approved by representatives of ministry of defence; there was no commercial benefit for Ordina